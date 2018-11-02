This is What Justice Chelameswar Said About the Sabarimala Issue

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice J Chelameswar has opened up about the recent controversies regarding the conflict between devotees and the government which tried to implement the court judgement. “If there are conflicts, it should be resolved through compromise, it should not be forced upon people”. He added that if Govt shows partiality in its approach to different religion, it will lead to unrest in the society. God has nothing to do with it.

“It is wrong to force customs. There should be discussions on Sabarimala issue. When force is used, there will be violence and it will make life difficult for people. Political parties take a stand based on votes. The reason why parties did not take a stand against Aadhaar verdict is because people liked it,” said the former justice.