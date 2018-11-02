V.P. Sanu elected as SFI president

V.P. Sanu re-elected as the national president of Students Federation of India. This is his second term in the office. Mmayukh Biswas from West Bengal was elected as the general secretary. Biswas is a research scholar at Calcutta University. He is also the editor of Students magazine. Sanu was earlier the Malappuram district committee secretary of the organisation.

16th All India Conference of SFI held at Shimla has also elected 93 central committee members. the largest student organisation in the country having more than 4 million membership.