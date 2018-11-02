KeralaLatest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

V.P. Sanu elected as SFI president

Nov 2, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

V.P. Sanu re-elected as the national president of Students Federation of India. This is his second term in the office. Mmayukh Biswas from West Bengal was elected as the general secretary. Biswas is a research scholar at Calcutta University. He is also the editor of Students magazine. Sanu was earlier the Malappuram district committee secretary of the organisation.

16th All India Conference of SFI held at Shimla has also elected 93 central committee members. the largest student organisation in the country having more than 4 million membership.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 25, 2017, 11:41 pm IST

8 Awkward pics of Indian celebrities caught off-guard

rahul-modi
Jun 5, 2018, 04:10 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Giving ‘Pre-planned’ Interviews

Jul 27, 2018, 10:40 pm IST

Actress Elli Avram Shares pic in front of Bare-Breasted Background: See Pics

Jul 12, 2017, 04:54 pm IST

ISRO develops indigenous Ship Borne Transportable Antenna Terminal !

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close