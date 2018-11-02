Latest Newscelebrities

Young Mollywood Actor Rejith Menon gets married

Nov 2, 2018, 04:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Young Mollywood Actor Rejith gets married to Sruthi Mohandas at Thodupuzha Sree Krishnaswamy Temple.

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Rejith entered filmdom through Kamal directorial Goal. He then went on to act in films like Janakan, Sevens, Doctor Love, Innaanu Aa Kalyanam, Chapters, Rose Guitarinaal, Up and Down, Mukalil Oraalundu, Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and so on.

Rejith, who acted in Tamil film Ninaithathu Yaaro, has now forayed into Bollywood through the film Hotel Beautiful directed by Sameer Iqbal Patel.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 10, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Gujarat Local Bodies Bypolls : Massive victory for BJP

Dec 19, 2017, 11:43 am IST

Government to take back recreational playgrounds under politicians

Oct 16, 2018, 05:51 pm IST

Student Celebrates Bhagat Singh’s Birthday, Gets Suspended

Apr 28, 2018, 10:17 am IST

Man of lookalike PM Modi, will get fame in Kannada film

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close