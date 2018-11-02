Young Mollywood Actor Rejith Menon gets married

Young Mollywood Actor Rejith gets married to Sruthi Mohandas at Thodupuzha Sree Krishnaswamy Temple.

Rejith entered filmdom through Kamal directorial Goal. He then went on to act in films like Janakan, Sevens, Doctor Love, Innaanu Aa Kalyanam, Chapters, Rose Guitarinaal, Up and Down, Mukalil Oraalundu, Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and so on.

Rejith, who acted in Tamil film Ninaithathu Yaaro, has now forayed into Bollywood through the film Hotel Beautiful directed by Sameer Iqbal Patel.