Actor Saiju Kurup’s father dies in an accident

Nov 3, 2018, 05:45 pm IST
Actor Saiju Kurups’s father, Govinda Kurup (75) died in a road accident on Saturday. The accident occurred after a bike hit on the scooter in which.his father and mother were travelling.

The accident happened at around 11.15 am, at ThuravoorThykattuseri road. The actor’s parents were on their way from Poochakal to Thuravoor, in Cherthala.

His fans and followers extend their condolences to the actor and his family and also pray that the entire family gets the courage to face the situation.

