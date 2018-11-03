After trailer release, Rajinikanth reveals the actual budget of the film 2.0

The trailer of superstar Rajinikanth’s forthcoming multilingual science-fiction action drama 2.0 was unveiled on Saturday at a grand event here in Chennai.

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, the film has been produced by Lyca Productions and is gearing for release on November 29. 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. Speaking at the trailer launch, Rajinikanth said the film has been made on a lavish budget of nearly Rs. 600 crore.

Rajinikanth”Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs. 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Lyca,”

He said that the makers spent lavishly on the film for the vision of Shankar.

“This is not a Rajinikanth film. The money has been spent on one man Shankar, who has never failed to entertain audiences. This is his vision and I laud Lyca Productions for backing him,” he added.