Construction of Ram temple will begin in December;  a mosque will be built in Lucknow, says Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin in December. According to Ram Vilas Vedanti, the President of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, no ordinance would be required for the temple construction and a mosque will be built in Lucknow on the basis of mutual agreement.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Friday that Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s declaration that the Ayodhya issue is not a priority and they insisted on bringing an ordinance if all options run out.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Chelameswar has also opined that it is possible for the government to pass a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya even though the dispute is before the Supreme Court.