Controversial Reality Show contestant reveals She Only Marry Actor Arya

Arya’s Enga Veetu Mapillai (EVM) colors reality show’s grand finale came to an end on April 17th (2018) with a lot of fanfare. This show was based on the concept of finding the right soulmate for Arya, who is among the eligible bachelors in the Kollywood.

On the D-day (day to choose soulmate), there were a lot of expectations as to who would become Arya’s life partner. The other contestants like Abarnathi, Devasurya and Naveena, who had exited from the show in the previous rounds, also joined in the celebrations on the final day.

when the D-day arrived Arya could not zero in the ideal life partner for him. He selected neither of these 3 girls, quoting various reasons.

But it was true that Abarnati, one of the contestant become more popular and had massive fan followers. Even her elimination considered as the worst thing in the show.

Recently she revealed that whatever happens in her life she only marry actor Arya and she loves him truly. But she got many offers in Kollywood after the show. She even made her acting debut in Vasanthabal directorial film opposite GV Prakash.