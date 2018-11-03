Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Criminal Defamation Case Filed against Shashi Tharoor over Remarks against PM Modi

Nov 3, 2018, 05:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a Delhi court for his alleged “scorpion” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his complaint, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar said his religious sentiments were hurt. “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva… However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva’s devotees, made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all the Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country,” the complaint said.

“The complainant’s religious sentiments were hurt and accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage religious feeling of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious believes,” it said.

The complaint, filed through advocate Neeraj, termed the statement as an “intolerable abuse” and “absolute vilification” of the faith of millions of people.

The complaint was filed under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to defamation. The Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday adjourned hearing in the matter for November 16.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 14, 2017, 08:02 pm IST

US congressman shoots at baseball practice in Virginia

Jun 19, 2018, 09:05 pm IST

Kolkata Teacher Was Asked If “Her Breasts Are Real” In School Interviews

Dec 12, 2017, 09:27 am IST

No Boy Will Marry a Girl Who Comes to ‘Mandap’ Wearing Jeans: Union Minister Satyapal Singh

Sep 17, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Man Posed as Army Man and Duped 50 Women on Matirmonial Sites

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close