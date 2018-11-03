Defamation complaint filed against Shashi Tharoor for remark against PM Narendra Modi

A criminal defamation complaint was filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a Delhi court on Saturday for his alleged “scorpion” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, the complaint has been filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Babbar in the Patiala House court.

Babbar said in his complaint that Tharoor’s remarks hurt his religious sentiments.

“I am a devotee of Lord Shiva… However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva’s devotees, made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all the Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country,” the complaint said.

The complaint filed under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC accuses Tharoor of “intending to outrage religious feeling of Lord Shiva devotees”.

The court adjourned the hearing on the matter for 16 November.

At the Bengaluru Literature Festival on 28 October Tharoor had, while quoting an unnamed RSS source, said, “There’s an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, ‘Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either’.”

“If you think about it that’s a very, very profound understanding of the relationship because If you remove a scorpion with your hand you will be stung very badly but if you hit a Shivling with a chappal then you have undermined all the sacred tenets of the faith,” Tharoor added.