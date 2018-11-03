Fake nude pictures of Resmi Nayar posted on Whatsapp: 2 arrested

Two arrested for allegedly posting and sharing fake nude pictures of Resmi Nayar in Whatsapp groups. Banglore police arrested after Resmi complaints about the same with 15 phone number who were shared this fake nude photographs.

Case filed as per Information Technology 67 Act and Vipul Nayar from Kollam and Mubaraq from Thrissur got arrested.

The arrested persons were remanded in Parappana Agrahara jail till November 15. The police are yet to arrest the accused who are sharing the same on Whatsapp groups.