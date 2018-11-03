Fans Applaud for Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Burning Hand Video: Watch

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Nov 3, 2018, 10:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie Thugs of Hindostan. The movie has an impressive star case and people are expecting it to be a great entertainer. The film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is all set to hit the ticketing window on November 8. The trailer of the movie has already hit the YouTube and has stirred a lot of curiosity among the audience. So far three songs from the film has been released and it seems that fans are loving them! Not just the movie, people are also loving behind the scenes video of Thugs of Hindostan.

Now in this recent behind the scenes video Fatima can be seen performing archery. But trust me, it isn’t easy at all, since the crossbow is on fire! Yes, this diva has pulled a very difficult stunt.

The diva took to her official Instagram handle and shared the video:

View this post on Instagram

#bts #thugsofhindostan

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

