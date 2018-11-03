King Khan’s reaction to Deepika, Priyanka wedding question gone viral…! Is he upset or not?

Its wedding time for bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Having worked with both of them, naturally a question had been thrown to Shah Rukh Khan during a press meet on his new project “Zero”. Now, his reaction to Deepika, Priyanka wedding question has gone viral. The reporter asked him asked SRK on what would he do for Deepika and Priyanka at their weddings. A seemingly upset King Khan replied, “It is good that everyone is getting married but what do I do? They are getting married, so they will have fun, they will have kids…what will I do? What I had to do I have already done. Should I keep getting married again and again?”

Courtesy: Bollywood Now