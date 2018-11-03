List Of Horror Movies You Must Watch

These are the 10 horror movies you must watch once in your life.

Pari



Be prepared to see the beautiful Anushka Sharma scare you like crazy. Having released this year and being the latest one, give Pari a chance and set a scary trap for yourself.

A Nightmare on Elm’s Street



One of the oldest and most popular horror movies that make it to every list. Nothing much to sell the popularity is enough and also Freddie Kruger!

Woh Kaun Thi



Sink in deep with a pleasant, confused but handsome Manoj Kumar and the prettiest yet spookiest ghost Sadhana as the 1964 film has the ability to thrill you.

Bhoot



At a time when Ram Gopal Verma made such movies and we were stunned. This Urmila Matondkar-starrer is all set to take you on a horror thriller ride.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad is sure to bring some never felt before seen thrills with Sohum Shah and his son. As a father and his son encounter a legendary demon, take a trip during the 19th century India. And like the themes says, “Experience fear like never before.”

Bhool Bhulaiya



Nothing that a possessed Vidya Balan can’t do on Halloween night. This movie is the best way to start our night with Akshay Kumar’s quirky jokes to Ameesha Patel’s unpredictable revelation.

1920



Being one of the rare horror movies in Bollywood that is extremely scary, 1920 is the real deal.

Kaun



Nothing says crazy better than Urmila Matondkar. This movie is an edge-of-the-seat spooky, thrilling experience. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, it fables a tale of a woman who encounters two men at her home and the plot keeps getting interesting. We are sure you will love this. Just switch off the lights and turn the volume loud. Best night ever!

Purana Mandir



By the Ramsay brothers, this 1984 classic is popcorn horror flick that can surely set the mood lighter in the room.

The Cult of Chucky



The killer doll is a series of seven movies. Starting with Child’s Play, the popular devilish doll Chucky is here to scare you again.