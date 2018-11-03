Latest Newscelebrities

Monalisa sizzles in Blue stunning Saree: See Pics

Nov 3, 2018, 05:58 pm IST
Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, Monalisa’s sultry expressions and her curvaceous body have taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots.

Donning a royal blue saree with a floral white off-shoulder blouse, Monalisa amped up her look with statement earrings and red bold lipstick. Monalisa’s glam avatar is from Star Parivaar Awards 2018 that will be aired on Star Plus on November 4 at 8 pm. With her curvaceous figure and sensational looks, Monalisa looks too hot to handle and can be seen making fans go gaga over her.

Take a look at the pictures below;

