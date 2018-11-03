Sania Mirza Shares First Pic with New Born Baby: See Pics

Tennis Star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently became proud parents of a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik. A couple of days back, some pictures of Sania with her little bundle of joy leaving from the hospital went viral on social media. Now, the lady has shared a new click on social networking site Instagram in which little Izhaan can be seen watching a cricket match. She also thanked fans for their love and support.

Sharing the picture, Sania wrote, “So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived it truly is the biggest match, tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love ,Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan.”

The baby’s name Izhaan means submission or obedience (in God) in Arabic.

After Sania and Shoaib announced the good news on social media, celebs from all walks of life congratulated the couple.