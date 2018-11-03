UPA Stonewalled Bofors Probe, denied permission to approach SC in 2005: CBI Admits To Supreme Court

The CBI admitted before the Supreme Court that the UPA government had stonewalled its Bofors probe. According to the CBI, in 2005 itself, the agency wanted to challenge the Delhi High Court order quashing charges against the accused, but the UPA government and its officials had denied the permission to approach the apex court. The CBI waited for 13 long years to finally file its appeal, but BJP leader Ajay Agarwal had it filed in 2005 itself.

Earlier, Michael Hershman, who is the President of the Fairfax Group and the co-founder of Transparency International, in an interview with an Indian television channel claimed that the former Finance Minister VP Singh had asked him to probe the scam, but the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had stopped him from probing the same. Hershman had also claimed in the interview that the Indian Government had paid him 100,000 dollars via wire transfer for conducting the probe.