WATCH: RajniKanth’s 2.0 Trailer Launched. You Can’t Miss This

2.0, the sequel to Enthiran, is perhaps the most anticipated Indian film and a new trailer of this film is setting social media on fire.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar — made a grand entry at the trailer launch event of the film. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 has been in production for a long time but the excitement among the fans couldn’t be bigger. Here is the trailer.

In the event conducted at Sathyam Cinemas, along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, director Shankar, AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty were also present.

After too much rescheduling, the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer now has an official releasing date all ready for November 29.

“Rajini Sir is the real superstar. I would like to thank Shankar Sir for giving me the opportunity of working with a legend like Rajinikanth. I could’ve never imagined that I will get a chance to work in such a big and costly film like 2.0,”said Akshay Kumar.

“I have done 130 films (in Bollywood). 2.0 was my 131st film. I can only say that during the making of those 130 films, I got to learn little from every film, but I was learning throughout the shooting of this film,” he added.