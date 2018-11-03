World Bank president congratulates PM Narendra Modi for India’s historic performance

President of World Bank, Jim Yong Kim congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s historic rise in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

In a telephonic call to Mr Modi, the World Bank President said, it is remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.

Mr. Kim added that this has been made possible, in large measure, due to the unwavering commitment and leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He described it as a historic, and unprecedented achievement. Mr. Kim also recalled the recent honours received by the Prime Minister, including the UNEP Champions of the Earth Award, and the Seoul Peace Prize and congratulated him for the same. He promised World Bank’s unflinching and continued support to India’s initiatives on ease of doing business.

The Prime Minister thanked the World Bank President, for the Bank’s continued guidance and support in India’s efforts to improve ease of doing business. He added that the World Bank’s rankings are a source of inspiration for India, in its quest to improve ease of doing business.