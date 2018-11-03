‘Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crores..’ Actress Ahana reveals her #MeToo story

#MeToo that began with Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct has shocked the nation over the last few weeks.

Recently, Actor Aahana Kumra has come out with her #MeToo story and accused already disgraced director Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour.

In an interview to The Times of India, Ahana revealed that while Sajid never touched her, he did call her to his house and his room and asked her inappropriate questions. “I had a meeting with Sajid Khan about a year ago, knowing the fact that he is a shady guy. I met him and he did the same thing that Saloni (Chopra) has written about him. Same drill — you go to his house, you are escorted to his room which is pretty dark. He makes you watch what he’s watching,” she said.

Aahana says that she was confident in how she responded to him and let him know that her mother was a policewoman. “But he still asked me bizarre questions like, ‘Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crores’? He didn’t touch me,” she added.

Post the allegations against him, Sajid was forced to step down from his position as the director of Housefull 4.