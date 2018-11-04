Apple reported $62.9 billion in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter for 2018

Apple sold 46,889 iPhones, 9,699 iPads and 5,299 Macs in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The revenue was up 20% from the year-ago quarter while international sales accounted for 61% of the quarter’s revenue, the Cupertino-based company said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to report another record-breaking quarter that caps a tremendous fiscal 2018, the year in which we shipped our 2 billionth iOS device, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the App Store and achieved the strongest revenue and earnings in Apple’s history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Services revenue reached an all-time high of $10 billion. “We generated $19.5 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $23 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases in the September quarter, bringing total capital returned in fiscal 2018 to almost $90 billion.”

Apple aims for revenue between $89-$93 billion for its fiscal 2019 first quarter.