“It is Unfortunate that Devotees Have to Visit Sabarimala While Surrounded by Police”: Pandalam Palace

Sabarimala looks like it is going to see a few more violent hours with police and protestors having shown no signs of withdrawal. Both have come out with clear-cut plans on how to make women entry possible and how to deny it respectively. Now Pandalam Palace has come up with a statement that captures the true plight of devotees in Sabarimala.

“It is Unfortunate that Devotees Have to Visit Sabarimala While Surrounded by Police says a statement from Pandalam Royal palace. Sasikumar Varma said that the presence of Police will affect the pilgrims and that he will lead a Prarthana Yajnam tomorrow evening under the leadership of the palace.

Regarding whether shrine should be closed if young women enter the temple, he said such topics have to be decided by the priest.