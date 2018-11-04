Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is planned for December 2 in Jodhpur but the run-up to the big day has begun in intense. We saw her friends throwing a bridal shower for her in New York last week; it looks like there is another pre-wedding function coming up.

On Saturday, posted two pictures on Instagram – a post and a story – and hinted that her bachelorette party was in full swing. She shared a flower-filled picture with ‘Bachelorette Vibes’ written on it as part of her story. With pale pink and golden balloons and pink and white roses, the stage seems to be set for the bachelorette party to take off. In another picture, we can see the bride-to-be, posing with a radiant smile on her face.

In the meantime, Chopra’s friend, filmmaker Shrishti Behl Arya, shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories which revealed that the bachelorette party is taking place on a boat moving along the water somewhere, possibly in Amsterdam.