Rahul Gandhi may not be the prime ministerial face, says Shashi Tharoor

The coming Lok Sabha election is essential in that it's going to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 2d time period in power, the Congress MP stated.

Nov 4, 2018, 08:53 am IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday stated that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi “may not be” the prime ministerial face. He said the decision on the prime ministerial face of the Congress alliance would be a collective one as “Congress has a broader notion of a leader unlike the BJP”.

He stated the verdict at the prime ministerial face of the Congress alliance could be a collective one and “it may not be him (Gandhi). The Congress has a broader notion of a leader unlike the BJP. We had people like Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram and others having tremendous track record”.

Rahul Gandhi is the unquestionable selection of Congress workers as their chief. “If free and fair elections are held among the Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi wins hands down,” the Congress MP stated.

