Bachelor’s should be honoured says Baba Ramdev

Nov 5, 2018, 03:33 pm IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev says to honour bachelors.   India must honour bachelor people like him. He added that that, he himself a bachelor has created a ‘brand’ named ‘Patanjali’. By 2050 it will be the biggest financial power in the globe.  But couples having more than two children must be removed from the voter’s list. And these kinds of peoples must be denied the right to vote.

He made it clear that he is with all the political parties and is not intending to campaign for any parties.

