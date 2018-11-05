Birthday Special: These are the World records set by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation. So here are some of the most amazing records of Virat Kohli’s illustrious career, divided between Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

On 24th October, 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10000 ODI runs. He took just 205 innings to reach the landmark, bettering Sachin Tendulkar’s 259 innings.

Virat Kohli took just 10 years and 68 days to score 10000 ODI runs, the fastest by a batsman. He broke Rahul Dravid’s record of 10 years, 317 days.

Virat Kohli became the fastest (in terms of balls faced) to score 10000 ODI runs. He took just 10813 balls to score 10000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli became the first player to hit 100s in three consecutive innings against two opponents (Sri Lanka and West Indies).

Virat Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 8000 runs international cricket. He took just 137 innings to reach the landmark.

Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. He beat Hashim Amla’s record of 15 innings to score those runs in 2010.

On 5th October, 2018, Virat Kohli became the first captain to score 1000+ Test runs in three consecutive years.

Virat Kohli is the fastest to 4,000 runs as captain in Tests. He got there in just 65 innings, beating the previous record of 71 innings set by West Indies’ Brian Lara.

On 20th August, 2018, Virat Kohli became the first captain to make 200 runs in a Test match for the tenth time. Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting are next best with seven such performances each.

On 2nd August, 2018, Virat Kohli completed 7000 runs in International cricket as captain in just 124 innings. He is the quickest to the milestone surpassing Brian Lara who needed 164 innings.

Virat Kohli finished the ODI series against South Africa in 2018 with a staggering 558 runs in just six matches at an average of 186 and strike rate of 99. It was a series that saw the Indian captain go from having zero ODI centuries in South Africa to finish as the visiting batsman with the most centuries in South Africa (3- level along with Kevin Pietersen).

In doing so, he became the first batsman in ODI history to go past 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series and in doing so, went past his teammate Rohit Sharma into top spot on this list.

Virat Kohli broke the record for being the quickest to 3000 ODI runs as captain. He got to the mark in just 49 innings. The previous record was held by AB de Villiers, who got there in 60 innings.

Virat Kohli has scored over 300 runs in a bilateral ODI series on six different occasions. No other player has done it more than four times.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been involved in four double-century stands, the most by any pair in ODI history.

On October 29, 2017, Virat Kohli scored his 9000th ODI run in just his 194th innings, the fastest to do so. He broke AB de Villiers’ record of making 9000 runs in 205 innings.

For 10 years, Ricky Ponting held the record for most ODI runs in a calendar year as a captain.

Enter Virat Kohli.

The man who has been breaking records for fun broke another in his first year as full-time ODI captain. 1424 runs was the record that Ricky Ponting created in 2007. Despite not playing India’s final ODI series of the year, the three-match home series against Sri Lanka, Kohli broke the former Australian captain’s record with consummate ease.

In the 26 ODIs that he played, Kohli scored an unreal 1,460 runs at an average of over 75. It wasn’t just the runs that he scored but also the speed at which he got them, on a consistent basis. His strike rate of 99 speaks volumes for the impact that he made in each and every game.

Kohli is the first batsman to score 4 double-centuries in 4 consecutive Test series. This is the longest such sequence going past Rahul Dravid and Don Bradman who have done it in three back-to-back series.

The Delhi dasher has the most number of 50+ scores in T20I. He has gone past the 50-run mark on 18 occasions, three more than his RCB teammate Chris Gayle.

Virat is the fastest to reach the landmark of 1000 runs in T20 internationals. He needed just 27 innings to achieve this feat, 5 knocks less than Kevin Pietersen.

Virat has the most number of centuries (18) while chasing. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 17 centuries when he slammed a ton against the West Indies in the fifth ODI. Incidentally, Sachin took 232 innings while Virat did it in just 102.

The India captain became the only Test skipper in history to score three hundreds in his first three innings as captain. He achieved this feat against Australia when he followed his twin hundreds at the Adelaide Test with a scintillating 140 at Sydney.

The India skipper became the first batsman to score 600 runs in T20I in a calendar year. He did it in 2016 with an astonishing average of 106.83 and at a strike rate of 140.26, featuring 7 fifties.

On June 15, 2017, Virat Kohli became the fastest to 8000 one-day international runs, breaking the record held by South African skipper AB de Villiers for nearly two years. De Villiers, one of the most destructive batsmen in modern-day cricket, reached the feat in 182 innings during a match against New Zealand in Durban on August 26, 2015. Kohli bettered that by a significant margin, taking only 175 innings.

No player has scored more runs in T20I chases than Virat Kohli. Brendon McCullum previously held the record with 1006 runs until he was overtaken by Kohli.

Virat Kohli is the quickest to score 20 hundreds as captain across all formats, in only 93 innings. Ponting took 164 innings and Smith 227 to score 20 centuries as skipper.

Virat Kohli has the most number of hundreds during chases in ODIs (20). He has scored 18 in successful chases. Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list with 17 tons.

Virat Kohli is the first batsman to score three double centuries in two consecutive years in Test cricket.

Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket. Virat Kohli is the first captain to hit six ODI hundreds in a calendar year.

Virat Kohli scored his sixth double hundred as a captain, the most by any captain. He overtook Brian Lara’s record of five double tons.

499: Days between Virat Kohli’s first and sixth double century is the shortest span in terms of days. He broke Don Bradman’s record of 581 days.

On October 29, 2017, Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 5000 runs in the history of the game (all three formats combined), overtaking Ricky Michael Clarke in the process. While, he needed only 93 innings to reach the mark, Clarke who took 109 innings to achieve the landmark.

Rahul Dravid previously held the record for being the quickest to get to 9,000 runs from ODI debut and was also the only player to have got to the mark within a decade of their debut. However, Kohli broke Dravid’s record of 9 years and 322 days and also became only the second player to have breached the mark inside a decade from their ODI debut.

The 29-year-old has been involved in eleven 200-runs partnerships in ODIs. This is the most by any player, eclipsing Upul Tharanga and Ricky Ponting’s record of 7 such partnerships each.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for hitting most T20I runs on a single ground. The Delhi dasher has scored 472 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 94.40 with five half centuries at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Apart from Kohli no other batsman has even completed 400 runs on a single venue.

Virat Kohli broke the world record for playing the most innings before recording a duck in T20Is. He recorded his maiden T20I duck after 47 innings, playing in his 52th T20I.

