Drinking Coffee may prolong kidney patients says research

If patients with kidney trouble want to live longer, take your cup of coffee, says a new research.

According to new research involving nearly 5,000 people with chronic kidney disease, a hike in daily caffeine intake appeared to lower their odds of an early death.

Caffeine consumption may prolong the lifespan of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings showed a dose-dependent inverse association between caffeine and all-cause mortality.

People who had the highest intake of coffee had 24 percent lower risks of dying, while those in the second, third quartile of caffeine consumption had 12 percent and 22 percent lower risk. “These results suggest that advising patients with CKD to drink more caffeine may reduce their mortality.

Although the study couldn’t prove cause-and-effect, it found that greater Caffeine intake was tied to greater life expectancy for people with chronic kidney disease.