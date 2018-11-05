INS Arihant is back after the patrol! Success enhances our security needs says: PM

Today the nation proudly announced that our first nuclear ballistic missile submarine has completed its first deterrence patrol. The indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant has completed the first deterrence patrol, which indicates that the nuclear triad is complete.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi received today the crew of Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) INS Arihant. The submarine recently returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country’s survivable nuclear triad,” the PMO said in a statement.

Calling it a major achievement for the entire nation, Prime Minister said the success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs.

“True to its name, INS Arihant will protect the 130 crore Indians from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region,” PM said in a tweet.

Equipped with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, INS Arihant is India’s only Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN) submarine. They are designed to stay deep underwater for long periods and launch nuclear missiles when required without detection.

Prime Minister commended the courage and commitment of India’s brave soldiers and the talent and perseverance of its scientists, whose untiring efforts transformed the scientific achievement of nuclear tests into establishment of an immensely complex and credible nuclear triad, and dispelled all doubts and questions about India’s capability and resolve in this regard, the statement added.

Given India’s publicly stated position of ‘no-first-use’ in launching nuclear weapons, the SSBN underwater is its most dependable platform for a second-strike. Because they are powered by nuclear reactors, these submarines can stay underwater indefinitely without the adversary detecting it. The other two platforms — land-based and air-launched are far easier to detect.

INS Arihant was quietly commissioned into service in August 2016 but its induction was never officially acknowledged. It is powered by an 83 MW pressurized light-water reactor with enriched uranium.

The ATV project began in the 1980s and the first of them Arihant vessel was launched in 2009 by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Since then it underwent extensive sea trials and the reactor on board went critical in 2013.