Instagram online suicide groups are aiming at teenagers and youths in the state

May be controlled by terror outfits, warns cyber experts

Nov 5, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
Dangerous trends have started surfacing on the social media that a number of teens are reportedly committed suicide in Kerala after the influence of online suicide groups. Recent suicides of 2 plus two students in Wayanad has proven that Instagram online suicide groups are targeting teens and youths in the state as they were constant followers of  death-theme related pages of social media. DGP Loknath Bahrah orders to look into the activities of the alleged groups and the police starts investigating about the sources.

The group in which 2 students committed suicide has been controlled from Kasaragode. They posts themes that bring a negative and sadistic outlook to life and popularized “Gloomy Sunday” like album song that urges for suicide.

Cyber security experts warn that these online groups may be controlled by anti-national, terrorist outfits that prey for the youths in the state. This is indeed a very dangerous situation and the authorities should be more careful, experts said.

