“Never called for legal opinion”, says Tantri Rajeevaru

Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru says that he never called anyone for a legal opinion. He made it clear that he had never called anyone including P .S Sreedharan Pillai’s for any legal opinion.

“I had not approached anyone for any legal opinion. My mobile phone was switched off on that day. By checking the call list, it can be verified. After the Supreme Court verdict, one day Sreedharan Pillai had come to discuss the matter. But even on that day also, this kind of talk was not done, the chief priest of Sabarimala temple added.

BJP Kerala chief P .S Sreedharan Pillai’s purported remarks on Sabarimala kicked up a storm after Malayalam news channels aired a video clip in which he purportedly said that the temple’s chief priest consulted him before threatening the closure of the shrine if women in 10-50 age group entered it.

On October 19, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru threatened to shut the sanctum sanctorum if two young women, escorted by police, were allowed to reach the ‘Sannidhanam’ . Police later escorted back the two women, including an activist, who attempted to enter the temple after the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers.

Pillai defended his remarks saying the priest had sought legal clarification from him, which he had given. Several people come to him for legal consultations, he said.

Speaking at a BJP Yuva Morcha event in Kozhikode on Sunday, Pillai purportedly said the priest had consulted him on whether closing the Ayyappa temple if women try to enter the temple would lead to contempt of court. Pillai had said he assured the tantri that there would be no contempt and thousands of believers were with him.

In the video, Pillai was also heard telling party workers: “Sabarimala issue is a golden opportunity for us.” And claimed that the agitation was “BJP’s agenda”. During October 17-22 when the temple opened for monthly puja, the first time after the apex court verdict, devotees and right-wing activists staged protests and prevented around 12 women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF and Opposition Congress. Slamming Pillai for his remarks, CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said it was a serious matter and demanded a high-level probe into what he called “all conspiracies” related to Sabarimala and the stand taken by the BJP. The agitation was “well planned” by BJP and the fact that the party could “influence” the priest was “serious”, he said.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan accused the BJP of using the tantri and other priests for creating trouble at Sabarimala. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the real agenda of BJP had been exposed through the video. The issue surfaced on a day when the temple opens for a special puja to be performed Tuesday.