Sabarimala Thanthri calls BJP Chief Sreedharan Pillai before threatening to close Shrine

Nov 5, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Amid the ongoing crisis in Sabarimala women entry in Kerala, BJP State President Sreedharan Pillai’s voice clip Leaked.

Sreedharan Pillai says Sabarimala Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru calls him before threatening to close shrine if women of restricted age limit enter the shrine.

“The Thanthri called me from another phone. He was a bit disturbed and confused,” Pillai said after inaugurating a state committee meeting of Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha. The BJP leader said the thanthri wanted to know if such a decision would amount to contempt of court.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 delivered its verdict, allowing women of all ages to visit the hill shrine.
Pillai, also an advocate, said he had assured the thanthri that such an act would not attract contempt of court charges. He also assured that the thanthri would not have to fight alone.

“I told him that thousands (of people) will stand with him (facing the same charge). The thanthri’s statement perturbed the government and police,” he said. “I think he will take a similar stand again on the issue,” the BJP leader said.

When contacted, thanthri Rajeevaru refused to confirm or deny Pillai’s statement. “I am not aware of any such development (Pillai’s speech). Such reports may be there, but it’s not right on my part to comment, and I don’t wish to comment. No comments,” he said

