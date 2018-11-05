See the Whooping amount of Deepika Padukone’s Wedding Mangalsutra

Deepika-Ranveer’s marriage is expected to be an expensive one and the amount of their wedding-related items has already started doing the rounds on the Internet. The latest one is about Deepika Padukone’s mangalsutra. As per reports, Deepika Padukone who has already done shopping for her mangalsutra containing a solitaire costs a whopping amount of Rs 20 lakh.

Not just that, the Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone has spent around Rs 1 crore on the entire jewellery.

Recent reports also say that Deepika and Ranveer have chosen the silver jewellery over gold or platinum for their wedding. Deepika Padukone has also bought a chain for her would-be Ranveer from a leading jewellery store at Andheri in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to exchange their wedding vows in this month at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding will take place in two traditions i.e. Kannada and Sindhi.