Senior BJP leader and brother’s killing: Accused identified

The attackers involved in the killings of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother in Kishtwar district have been identified; the Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik informed the media.

Bharatiya Janata Party State secretary Anil Parihar, aged 52 and his brother, Ajeet Parihar aged55 were killed on November 1 by suspected militants when they were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla at around 8:40 p.m.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing and directed it to expedite the investigation and submit its report as early as possible.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday following the killing of the Parihar brothers.

Governor also said that the State administration will try to create an atmosphere for holding talks with stakeholders in the next four to six months. He claimed that stone-pelting and militancy-related incidents have come down in the State.