Sensational actress Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions goes viral: VIDEO

Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions goes viral. Monalisa can be seen dancing her heart out on the song Yaar Na Mile from the film Kick in a behind-the-scenes video. Dancing with her choreographer, Monalisa is seen prepping for her dance performance at Star Parivaar Awards 2018 in the video.

