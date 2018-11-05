Latest Newscelebrities

Sensational actress Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions goes viral: VIDEO

Nov 5, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions goes viral. Monalisa can be seen dancing her heart out on the song Yaar Na Mile from the film Kick in a behind-the-scenes video. Dancing with her choreographer, Monalisa is seen prepping for her dance performance at Star Parivaar Awards 2018 in the video.

Donning a blue tank top with black leggings and matching shoes, Monalisa can be seen prepping for her dance performance with her choreographer for Star Parivaar Awards 2018 in the video. As she flaunts her sexy dance moves on the song Yaar Naa Miley from the film Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

While Rehearsing… with my choreographer…???? #bts #spa #rehearsals

