Signs and Symptoms of Bad taste in the mouth

A bad taste in your mouth that lasts even after you have brushed your teeth could be due to the following

causes:

Oral Causes

Poor oral hygiene and dental problems

Dry mouth

Oral thrush

Infections

Respiratory infections like sinusitis, colds, tonsillitis, etc.

Hepatitis

Pregnancy

Menopause

Acid reflux

Medications And Supplements

Dietary or vitamin supplements

Medications like antihistamines, diabetes medicines, oral contraceptives, antibiotics, antidepressants, etc.

Cancer Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Neurological Conditions

Conditions that affect the nerves in your brain, like:

Brain tumors

Dementia

Head injury or trauma

Epilepsy

Signs And Symptoms

Individuals who suffer from oral problems may notice symptoms like:

Bad breath

Bleeding gums

Red or swollen tissues in the mouth

Tooth sensitivity

Other symptoms that may be prevalent in individuals who also have a bad taste in their mouth are:

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of taste

Difficulty in eating

Diarrhoea

These symptoms could be traced to causes like acid reflux, hepatitis, respiratory infections, or oral thrush.

Since the bad taste in your mouth can interfere with your appetite and cause nutritional deficiencies, it is best to get this condition treated immediately