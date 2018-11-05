Signs and Symptoms of Bad taste in the mouth

A bad taste in your mouth that lasts even after you have brushed your teeth could be due to the following
causes:
Oral Causes
- Poor oral hygiene and dental problems
- Dry mouth
- Oral thrush
Infections
- Respiratory infections like sinusitis, colds, tonsillitis, etc.
- Hepatitis
- Pregnancy
- Menopause
- Acid reflux
Medications And Supplements
- Dietary or vitamin supplements
- Medications like antihistamines, diabetes medicines, oral contraceptives, antibiotics, antidepressants, etc.
Cancer Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Neurological Conditions
Conditions that affect the nerves in your brain, like:
- Brain tumors
- Dementia
- Head injury or trauma
- Epilepsy
Signs And Symptoms
Individuals who suffer from oral problems may notice symptoms like:
- Bad breath
- Bleeding gums
- Red or swollen tissues in the mouth
- Tooth sensitivity
Other symptoms that may be prevalent in individuals who also have a bad taste in their mouth are:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Loss of taste
- Difficulty in eating
- Diarrhoea
- Bad breath
These symptoms could be traced to causes like acid reflux, hepatitis, respiratory infections, or oral thrush.
Since the bad taste in your mouth can interfere with your appetite and cause nutritional deficiencies, it is best to get this condition treated immediately
