Health & FitnessLatest News

Signs and Symptoms of Bad taste in the mouth

Nov 5, 2018, 07:28 am IST
Less than a minute

A bad taste in your mouth that lasts even after you have brushed your teeth could be due to the following

causes:

Oral Causes

  • Poor oral hygiene and dental problems
  • Dry mouth
  • Oral thrush

Infections

  • Respiratory infections like sinusitis, colds, tonsillitis, etc.
  • Hepatitis
  • Pregnancy
  • Menopause
  • Acid reflux

Medications And Supplements

  • Dietary or vitamin supplements
  • Medications like antihistamines, diabetes medicines, oral contraceptives, antibiotics, antidepressants, etc.

Cancer Treatment

  • Chemotherapy
  • Radiation therapy
  • Neurological Conditions

Conditions that affect the nerves in your brain, like:

  • Brain tumors
  • Dementia
  • Head injury or trauma
  • Epilepsy

Signs And Symptoms

Individuals who suffer from oral problems may notice symptoms like:

  • Bad breath
  • Bleeding gums
  • Red or swollen tissues in the mouth
  • Tooth sensitivity

Other symptoms that may be prevalent in individuals who also have a bad taste in their mouth are:

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Loss of taste
  • Difficulty in eating
  • Diarrhoea
  • Bad breath

These symptoms could be traced to causes like acid reflux, hepatitis, respiratory infections, or oral thrush.

Since the bad taste in your mouth can interfere with your appetite and cause nutritional deficiencies, it is best to get this condition treated immediately

Tags

Related Articles

parliament-gets-stalled-14th-consecutive-day-following-protests
Mar 21, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Parliament in session today; will it review no-confidence motion?

Nov 28, 2017, 10:02 pm IST

Hadiya will continue studies as Akhila, says College Principal

carolina reapper chilli
Apr 14, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

This what happened to the man who eats world’s hottest chilli

Sep 26, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Aadhaar Verdict: Here Are the Important Takeaways

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close