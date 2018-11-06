Latest Newscelebrities

Ananya Pandey dazzles in Sabyasachi lehenga: See Pics

Nov 6, 2018, 06:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Ananya Pandey waiting for her grand debut in Bollywood.

The diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo dazzling in a dreamy Sabyasachi lehenga. Looking like an absolute princess, Ananya is carrying the outfit with utmost elegance and grace. The glam doll’s desi look was accessorized with golden heavy earrings and matching dupatta. The star kid is making heads turn with her stunning attire and dreamy photo. This photo probably belongs to the official photoshoot by Sabyasachi team with everything perfect.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Living in a fairytale ????? thank you @sabyasachiofficial ?

A post shared by Ananya ????? (@ananyapanday) on

