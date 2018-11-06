French poet Baudelaire’s suicide note sells at auction for 2 crore rupees

Genuine reading and traveling are considered as a vice. Readers are of a peculiar kind of people. They value and respect not only their favorite writer’s fictional writings but also their life experiences also. A recent incident in France is an example of this.

A suicide note written by the renowned writer Charles Piere Baudelaire has fetched 2 crore rupees ($267,000). Baudelaire lived in the 19th century. The said suicide note he wrote at the age of 24. This was on 1845 June 30. He wrote this note to his mistress Jenne Duva. He was depressed and financially strained at that time.

In the note, he wrote – “When you receive this letter I will be dead…. I am killing myself because I cannot carry on living, I can no longer endure the ordeal of falling asleep or waking up again”. After writing this suicide note he tried to suicide by wounding himself.

The poet stabbed himself in the chest on the same day the letter was written, but survived to live for another 22 years until he passed away from syphilis in 1867 aged 46.

The letter was purchased by a private collector at the Osenat auction house, which is selling a series of the late poet’s letters and original pieces of work.

Baudelaire is most famous outside of France for his ‘Les Fleurs du Mal’ (The Flowers of Evil) collection of poems.