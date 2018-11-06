KeralaLatest News

“I Went to Sannidhanam Respecting the Customs of the Temple, but not SanghParivar Leaders”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Nov 6, 2018, 09:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kozhikode: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the right wing outfits against the breaking of customs and traditions at Sabarimala. “BJP doesn’t want to maintain the purity of the temple. They are only intent on making problems. Nobody should think that they can take advantage of the devotees in Kerala,”. said Vijayan while speaking in an LDF rally at Muthalakulam ground in Kozhikode.

“I am not someone who visits temple often. But I recently went to Sabarimala. As per the customs, if I have to enter through holy 18 steps, I should have irumudi. So I didn’t go through the holy steps. This is called respecting the traditions. We don’t oppose anyone’s belief, but some people say that only their belief should exist”.

He said he doesn’t oppose the powers of priests in the temple but added that the decisions they take should be for the betterment for the temple.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 7, 2018, 11:55 pm IST

Actress Neha Dhupia Flaunts her baby Bump from Maldives: See Pics

Jun 22, 2018, 08:43 am IST

Mamata Banerjee has mastered the art of political violence, says BJP

Oct 13, 2017, 11:28 pm IST

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola looking for alternatives to reduce sugar content in drinks

Dec 24, 2017, 03:27 pm IST

Story of South Indian Actress and Politician Nagma: Controversy’s every time favorite

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close