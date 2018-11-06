“I Went to Sannidhanam Respecting the Customs of the Temple, but not SanghParivar Leaders”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kozhikode: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the right wing outfits against the breaking of customs and traditions at Sabarimala. “BJP doesn’t want to maintain the purity of the temple. They are only intent on making problems. Nobody should think that they can take advantage of the devotees in Kerala,”. said Vijayan while speaking in an LDF rally at Muthalakulam ground in Kozhikode.

“I am not someone who visits temple often. But I recently went to Sabarimala. As per the customs, if I have to enter through holy 18 steps, I should have irumudi. So I didn’t go through the holy steps. This is called respecting the traditions. We don’t oppose anyone’s belief, but some people say that only their belief should exist”.

He said he doesn’t oppose the powers of priests in the temple but added that the decisions they take should be for the betterment for the temple.