Is that Anoop Menon Speaking?Actor Reveals the Truth Behind the Audio and You need to hear it.

An audio clip is going viral in social media where a voice that sounds like Actor Anoop Menon is explaining his stand on different issues. The similarity in the tone and voice is so unique that it is hard to believe that it is someone else. The clip sounds like it came out of some kind of debate show, it speaks about the concept of secularism, religion and much more.

But then, does the voice really belongs to Anoop Menon? no, it doesn’t! The actor-script writer has himself come out revealing that it is not his voice.

“I am not the voice that doles out that speech..from the slang and diction it must be someone from Kannur or Calicut side,though not sure of it, a very good orator obviously and someone important too from his sense of authority…as many of you know I have little rather no interest in religion or politics,”says Anoop Menon in his facebook post.

He requests others to refrain themselves from using his name. “dear “forwarding agents” please refrain from using my name to propagate something you believe in” says the actor. Here is his Facebook post.