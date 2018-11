Samyuktha Menon got into films by accident. The actress, who hails from Palakkad, says she never expected to be a part of the movie industry.

She debuted with Popcorn two years ago and was later roped in for Lilli, in which she plays a pregnant woman trying to escape from her abductors.

After Lilli came Theevandi. Samyuktha was quickly able to relate to the character as both roles had a connect.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: