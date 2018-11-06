Nuns donate 1.5 acres of land to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund

Nuns of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) donated 1.5 acres of land to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund.

The nuns handed over the property situated Vadavathoor in Kottayam. The property is under the ownership of the congregation. The nuns extended a helping hand to the flood victims as an act of charity.

The congregation gave 10 cents of land and financial aid to build a house to a flood affected family in Idukki and a house and land were given to a family in Alappuzha who have lost house and property in the flood.

During the flood, the nuns in the convent at Aduvassery had set up 70 camps. They had also distributed seeds to those who lost crops in the flood. The whole flood relief activities were coordinated under the leadership of Sr Prema Pakkumala, Superior General of the congregation.