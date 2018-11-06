Prime minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Mizoram on November 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to campaign in Mizoram on November 22.

The prime minister is expected to address three rallies in Aizawl, Lunglei, and Serchhip.

JV Hluna, Mizoram state unit BJP president, told ET: “Tentatively, Modi will address three rallies on November 22. We are expecting a huge turnout. Detail programme is being worked out.”

BJP has declared a list of 37 candidates out of 40 assembly constituencies. List of candidates for three seats is expected to be declared soon.

Earlier, Modi had visited the state in December last year and dedicated 60 Mega-Watt Tuirial Hydro-power Project to the nation.