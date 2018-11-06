Resmi Nair Unleashes Strong Criticisms Against RSS

The Controversial actor-model Resmi Nair has once again lashed out at RSS and this time one might say that she has stretched it a little further than usual. She was making her comments through her Fb post. Here is a summary of the translation of her post:

“RSS is India’s biggest terrorist organisation. Other terror organisations in India only has only a fraction of the size of RSS. They are also the organisation with a maximum number of sleeper cells functioning. Valsan is the biggest criminal of RSS in Kerala.

I have a good conviction of how big is the challenge faced by LDF and Govt. I have heard one RSS leader saying that If that Muslim girl(Rehana Fathima) had stepped into Sabarimala then, a team was standby with enough petrol in stock to burn 47 buses in Bengaluru. RSS is disappointed that it didn’t happen”

She ends the post by saying that she is with Pinarayi Vijayan and Home department.