Singer Cheryl Ann Tweedy deletes her Instagram page

Singer Cheryl has deleted her entire Instagram page in preparation for her big musical comeback.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, wants a fresh start when she releases her new album, following a four-year hiatus from the music scene and a recent split with One Direction star Liam Payne, She had wiped her social media account, including her profile picture. What was left was only the hashtag of her new single #LoveMadeMeDoIt.

Cheryl has spent months away from the spotlight after becoming a mother to her son Bear, now one. Her new solo album is much-awaited as she will reportedly sing about her split from Payne, as well as her other exes.