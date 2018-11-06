Today’s Petrol, Diesel Price in Trivandrum (6th November 2018)

Petrol prices in Trivandrum have been turning more volatile, as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. It is important to check todays petrol price in Trivandrum (?81.50), especially if you are going for a long drive. Remember, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, so you can lose much, if you are travelling on a long distance. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Trivandrum more expensive than before. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become more cheaper in the coming days.

Todays diesel rates in Trivandrum are very sensitive to global crude prices. We have been seeing an uptick in global crude prices, which has also pushed diesel rates in Trivandrum higher. Also, prices of the petroleum product have now been aligned to market rates. This means diesel price in Trivandrum will rise each time, global crude prices rise and the rupee falls against the dollar.