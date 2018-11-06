Latest NewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition is Here. Check Out All You Need to Know

Nov 6, 2018
Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi AirDots Youth Edition truly wireless earphones. The new offering from the Chinese giant is designed with Bluetooth v5.0 support. They cost just CNY 200 – that’s $29/€25. You can reserve a pair today, sales start on November 11.

The new Xiaomi Mi AirDots wireless Bluetooth earbuds have 7.2mm speakers that, the company says, can produce sound with deep bass. The touch-enabled areas on the body allow users to play or pause music with just one tap, while the virtual assistant can be activated by double tapping. Xiaomi claims the earbuds are suitable to be used while exercising, travelling, etc.

The new headset, Xiaomi says, offers a better wireless headset experience than any other available in the global markets, and that too at just one-fifth the price of Apple’s AirPods. The new AirDots Youth Edition costs just 199 Chinese Yuan, which translates into about INR 2,099.

The Mi AirDots Youth Edition additionally come with a charging case that delivers 12 hours of power. You can put the headphones within the case to charge them, without using any external charging source.

