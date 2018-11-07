Latest NewsSports

Do not live in India if you don’t like Indian batsmen, says Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2018, 07:00 pm IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is facing the heat on social media after a video went viral, in which he asks a cricket lover to leave India if he doesn’t enjoy watching Indian batsmen.

In the video, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The video quickly went viral, with tweeps shaming the Indian captain for hate-mongering.

@AnnuJal wrote: “This doesn’t make me like you one bit @imVkohli. Stop being a BJP spokesperson and focus on your game. In other words, shut up and go play!”

Other social media users shared a clip from the U-19 World Cup in 2008, in which Kohli can be seen saying that his favourite cricketer is the South African Herschelle Gibbs. Kohli was the captain of the Under-19 team that won the cup.

 

