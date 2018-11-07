Do not live in India if you don’t like Indian batsmen, says Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is facing the heat on social media after a video went viral, in which he asks a cricket lover to leave India if he doesn’t enjoy watching Indian batsmen.

In the video, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

The video quickly went viral, with tweeps shaming the Indian captain for hate-mongering.

@AnnuJal wrote: “This doesn’t make me like you one bit @imVkohli. Stop being a BJP spokesperson and focus on your game. In other words, shut up and go play!”

Other social media users shared a clip from the U-19 World Cup in 2008, in which Kohli can be seen saying that his favourite cricketer is the South African Herschelle Gibbs. Kohli was the captain of the Under-19 team that won the cup.