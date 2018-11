IFFI 2018 to showcase 212 films, Israel the focus country

Israel is the focus country at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year and the 49th edition of the movie gala will celebrate diversity as it showcases 212 films from over 68 countries.

The festival, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will screen 10 films in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai.

The Country of Focus section will kick off with “The Other Story” by Avi Nesher. Under the International Competition section, 15 films will be presented out of which three are Indian. Competition section itself represents films produced and co-produced by 22 countries.

The Festival Kaleidoscope section will showcase 20 critically-acclaimed international films that have had major film festival runs with a majority of them being multiple award winners.

World Panorama has 67 films especially curated for the festival and the section includes four World Premiers, two International Premiers, 15 Asia Premiers, and 60 India Premiers. Interestingly, World Panorama presents 15 films which are Oscar submissions from respective countries.

This year IFFI will celebrate the legacy of Ingmar Bergman through ‘Wild at Heart Master in His Craft: Retrospective section of Ingmar Bergman’ as 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary of legendary Swedish filmmaker’s birth. Besides seven oeuvres by the iconic director, a documentary on Bergman titled Bergman Island will also be screened. The official opening of this section is scheduled on November 21 with a panel discussion followed by the screening of Wild Strawberries.

The opening film of IFFI is The Aspern Papers. The period drama will have its World Premiere at the festival and its star cast Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson, Julia Robins, Morgane Polanski, Nicolas Hau, and director Julien Landais will be present.

Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul will be a special guest for Country of Focus section. The Indo-Israeli Co-production Seminar is slated to be held on November 22. Dan Wolman from Israel will be honoured with Life Time Achievement award.