Kareena Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in chanderi polka dot saree: See Pics

Nov 7, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest black and white chanderi polka dot saree photoshoot will definitely win your heart.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a very elegant black polka dot saree, which she paired with heavy silver jhumkas and black bindi. From tank tops to lehengas, from sarees to a sizzling bikini look, Kareena always comes with surprises for her fan and followers.

Words aren’t enough to describe this beauty ???? styled by @mohitrai thank you ???

???

