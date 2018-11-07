Narendra Modi responds to Sheikh Mohammed’s Diwali tweets in Arabic : Watch Here

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday extended warm Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all who are celebrating the festival of lights.

Taking to twitter, UAE PM said, ‘On behalf of the people of the UAE. I wish @narendramodi and all who are celebrating Diwali a happy and joyful festival. May the light of love and hope shine on us all.’

Prime Minister Modi, in return thanked UAE PM for the warm wishes and also extended his greetings to Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Arabic.

He retweeted the same message in English for all non-Arabic speakers to share in his sentiments.