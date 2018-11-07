Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Rumoured Lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Spotted Again

Arjun was seen in a big black jacket while Malaika wore a white tank top and denim. While she kept her head low to avoid the camera flashes,

Nov 7, 2018, 11:02 am IST
After attending the Diwali bash which was hosted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the rumoured couple was spotted again in the town.

Arjun was seen in a big black jacket while Malaika wore a white tank top and denim. While she kept her head low to avoid the camera flashes, Arjun put his arms around her to shield her from the crowd. Arjun was heard asking their fans to give them space as they made their way through.

After their romantic get-away in Italy, where Arjun Kapoor accompanied Malaika for celebrating her 45th birthday, the bold actress also dropped some hints of finding someone special in an Instagram video posted by Karan Johar.

